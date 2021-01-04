Dec. 27– Jan. 2
Monday, Dec. 28
At approximately 10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lucas William Mather, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on an active warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 31
At approximately 7:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 27, of Independence, on two active warrants from Buchanan County for probation violation and parole violation, and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.