Monday, June 15
At approximately 2:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mack Bass, 54, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, June 16
At 2:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles James Green, 39, of Hazleton, for third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
At 4:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Waylon Green Burgin, 30, of Lamont, for third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault (Class D felony). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Monroe Street in Lamont.
At approximately 10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jennifer Leigh Brandt, 46, of Alburnett, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, June 17
At 3:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Waylon Green Burgin, 30, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, June 18
At approximately 12:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Roger Clayton Blanks, 27, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from the state of Missouri and was held pending extradition.
Saturday, June 20
At approximately 6:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Travis Earl Hamblin, 28, of Dunkerton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of assault (simple misdemeanor) and third degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor). Hamblin was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Black Hawk County for probation violation. Hamblin was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 6:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Alan Marrah, 34, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.