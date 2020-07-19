Tuesday, July 14
At approximately 8 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Martin Schmidt, 57, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of second offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 15
At 9:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aubrey Anna Heller, 18, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor). Heller was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corey Michael Harkin, 23, of Oelwein, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited with open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Second Street and Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Thursday, July 16
At 3:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Donald Young, 34, of Jesup and charged him with two counts of second degree sexual abuse (Class B felony). This arrest was made following an investigation into sexual abuse of two juveniles below the age of 12. Young was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon Scott Thibadeau, 26, of Delhi, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near mile marker 257. A 2000 Freightliner tractor/trailer operated by Lyle Sanders of Dexter was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 when Sanders lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a cable barrier, causing significant underside damage to the semi and trailer. Sanders was uninjured in the accident and was cited for failure to maintain control and driving beyond 14-hour duty period. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and Independence Fire Department.
Saturday, July 18
At approximately 8:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan, Jr., 32, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.