Oct. 4-10
Sunday, Oct. 4
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Claudia Yesenia Perez Lara, 31, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 248 mile marker of Highway 20.
Monday, Oct. 5
At approximately 8:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harley Dianne Slaughter, 25, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
At approximately 7 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Dale Stockwell, 62, of Jesup, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and 16 counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), along with a traffic citation for unsafe backing. The charges stem from a Sept. 9 incident involving a Jesup Community School bus. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
At approximately 8:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael James Schiller, 35, of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Schiller was also cited for operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Highway 20.
Saturday, Oct. 10
At approximately 1:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wellington Miller McKeen III, 30, of Hiawatha, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), and careless driving (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NW in Independence.
At approximately 1:25 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lorita Mary Horkheimer, 59, of Hazleton, on two counts of assault (simple misdemeanor) and one count of interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of South Madison Street in Hazleton.