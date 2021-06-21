Monday, June 7
At approximately 8:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brennen Lee Cox, 32, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, June 8
At approximately 1:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jalisa Renee Williams, 29, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amber Rose Rogalla, 37, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for second degree burglary (Class C felony) and second degree theft (Class D felony). She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, June 11
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harry James Meek, Jr., 44, of Hazleton, for willful injury causing bodily injury (Class D felony) and obstruction of emergency communications (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the area of 120th Street and Butler Avenue.
Sunday, June 13
At approximately 3 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Earl Bradford, 58, of Waterloo, for second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor), and was also cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 263 mile marker of Highway 20.
Thursday, June 17
At approximately 3:25 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Donald Burdette Johll, 55, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.