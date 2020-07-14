Sunday, July 5
At 12:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Seth Scott Chapman, 20, of Manchester, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), possession of alcohol under age (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of North Water Street in Quasqueton.
Monday, July 6
At approximately 8 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Troy Michael Dunn, 41, of Garnell, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 7
At approximately 9:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Lee Postel, 40, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 9
At approximately 8:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mellony Jean Harris, 31, of Hazleton, for unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Harris was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Third Street North in Hazleton.
Friday, July 10
At approximately 11 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Lamar Tyson, 31, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 11
At 6:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on I380 near mile marker 51. According to the investigation, a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Michael Botta of Concord, NC, was traveling northbound on I380 when Botta lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled, as did a camper being towed by the vehicle. Michael Botta and a passenger, Dawn Botta, were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.