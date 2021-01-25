Sunday, Jan. 10
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jabari Jerun Mathews, 25, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams. 38, and Shauna Lee Williams, 39, both of Winthrop. Both were charged with child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident in the 500 block of Third Street South in Winthrop.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
At approximately 2:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Taylor Harold Weisenberger, 18, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made in the 1300 block of First Street in Jesup.
Thursday, Jan. 14
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan, Jr., 32, of Independence, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 7 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nikki Lynn Main, 26, of Aurora, and Austin Richard Neuhaus, 28, of Quasqueton. Main was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for first degree theft (Class C felony) and operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). Neuhaus was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Benton County for operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). Main’s arrest was made in the 400 block of Madison Street in Winthrop and Neuhaus’ arrest was made in the 200 block of East Spruce Street in Quasqueton. Both were transferred to Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Jan. 15
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Everett Amir Jackson, 24, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, Jan. 17
At approximately 2 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Allen Bratten, 50, of Oelwein. Bratten was charged with eluding (Class D felony), third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to maintain control, operation without registration, driving on wrong side of roadway, speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance. Bratten was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made after a Deputy attempted to stop Bratten for a traffic violation. Bratten attempted to elude the Deputy northbound on Slater Avenue from Aurora at speeds near 100 mph. The incident concluded when Bratten lost control of his vehicle and entered the ditch near 40th Street and H Avenue in Fayette County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 2 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Timothy Blair Bobzien, 58, of Vinton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Monday, Jan. 18
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Julian Matthias Wilson, 38, of Brandon, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of first degree burglary (Class B felony), second degree robbery (Class C felony), sexual assault causing bodily injury (Class D felony), assault on peace officer causing injury (aggravated misdemeanor), assault on peace officer without injury (serious misdemeanor), third degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor), trespass (serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Brandon on Jan. 10. Wilson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
At approximately 11:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Twanda Kress, 50, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). Kress was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. A 2002 Dodge Ram operated by Victoria Serrano of Oelwein was traveling northbound on Jamestown Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled over, coming to rest upside down. No injuries were reported by Serrano or any of the four passengers in the vehicle. Roadway icing was a factor in the accident. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service
At approximately 6 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of 220th Street east of Jesup. A 2014 Dodge Caravan operated by Kenedy Armell of Vinton was traveling eastbound on 220th Street. A westbound 2006 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Jeryn Loyd of Jesup crossed the centerline and into the path of the Armell vehicle after Loyd lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. Both vehicles collided in the roadway. The Armell vehicle remained on the roadway while the Loyd vehicle entered the north ditch. Armell and two passengers were transported to Buchanan County Health Center with unspecified injuries. Armell was transported by private vehicle to a Waterloo Hospital for evaluation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jesup Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance Service.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
At approximately 10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyrone Davis Smith, Jr., 32, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 21
At approximately 3:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Travis Frank Norton, 26, of Strawberry Point, for third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), third or subsequent possession of controlled substance - marijuana (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
At approximately 9 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Juwan Kenneth Pernell, Jr., 22, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Jan. 22
At approximately 1 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Allan Gordon, 59, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for violation of pre-trial release and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Duane Brandt, 43, of Postville, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.