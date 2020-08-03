Monday, July 26
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Bradlee Peterson, 23, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. Peterson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 27
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffery Allen Dircks, 49, of Winthrop, for domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of Fourth Street North in Winthrop.
Thursday, July 30
At approximately 8 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 31, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary (both Class D felonies). Wise was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 31
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, charging him with third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). The juvenile was later released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services. This arrest stems from an investigation into an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Clark Street North in Stanley.
Saturday, Aug. 1
At approximately 3:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicole Kathryn Wilder, 27, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.