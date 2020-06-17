Sunday, June 7
At 10:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ravelo Manzanillo, Jr., 40, of Dubuque, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for speed violation, failure to carry registration and failure to carry proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261-mile marker of Highway 20.
Monday, June 8
At approximately 6:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 45, of Jesup, for first offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of Water Street in Littleton.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eduardo Trevino, 39, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor), operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW in Independence.
Tuesday, June 9
At approximately 11:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Derek Daniel Flaucher, 20, of Hawkeye, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), stop/yield sign violation (simple misdemeanor) and failure to carry proof of insurance (simple misdemeanor). Flaucher was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, June 12
At approximately 2:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Fred Arthur Kammeyer, 63, of Waterloo, for second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and was cited for driving on wrong side of roadway and failure to yield half of roadway. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 260th Street and Buffalo Creek Blvd.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Leyton Walters, 32, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.