Sunday, June 21
At approximately 12:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Anthony Webster, 42, of Winthrop, who was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2800 block of 220th Street east of Winthrop.
Tuesday, June 23
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corbin Richard Ohrt, 62, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of felon in possession of firearms/ammunition (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 3000 block of 200th Street east of Winthrop and stems from a search warrant conducted on May 29.
Thursday, June 25
At approximately 6:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Mikeal Bathke, 43, of Aurora, and charged him with first offense domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue north of Aurora.
Friday, June 26
At approximately 12:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Michael Bailey, 27, of Brandon, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Main Street in Brandon.
At approximately 8:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Gary Joseph Thimmesch, 64, of Aurora, who was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of Union Street in Aurora.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Vincent Neal Mummau, 59, of Strawberry Point, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.