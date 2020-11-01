Sunday, Oct. 25
At approximately 6:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Joseph Towers, 28, of Batavia, Illinois, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to have valid driver’s license. This arrest was made near 330th Street and Quasqueton Avenue.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles Wallace McDowell, 36, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Leroy Doland, 25, of Waterloo, and charged him with second degree theft (Class D felony), third degree burglary (Class D felony), fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 23. Doland was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 7:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Henry Allison, 31, of Quasqueton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) stemming from an incident that occurred on Oct. 20. This arrest was made in the 300 block of South Third Street in Quasqueton.
At approximately 9:55 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amy Louise Wessels, 48, of Lamont, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to used seat belt and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
At approximately 10:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nichole Sue Merino, 36, of Waterloo, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Merion was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made in the 2000 block of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187) after Deputies stopped to check on a vehicle that had run out of gas.
Thursday, Oct. 29
At approximately 4:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 27, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 5:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 31, of Waterloo, on an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) stemming from an incident in May 2020. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 30
At approximately 9:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joseph Michael Levendusky, 27, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 7:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Jay Krusemark, 42, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 31
At approximately 2:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse James Winchester, Sr., 26, of Garden City, Michigan, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
At approximately 5:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Henry Allison, 31, and Amber Marie Braun, 23, both of Quasqueton. Both Allison and Braun were charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 300 block of South Third Street in Quasqueton.