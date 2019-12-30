Sunday, Dec. 22
At 1:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Scott Paul Sondag, 29, of Vinton, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 290th Street.
At 6:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Curtis John Rawson, 25, of Walker, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release. This arrest was made in the 15 block of South Mill Street in Walker. Rawson was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 23
At 5 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Myles Anthony Bantz, 28, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and a second arrest warrant for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. Bantz was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
At approximately 10:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Andrew Schmitt, 28, of Independence, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
At 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tasha Lynne Koppes, 28, of Hazel Green, Wis., on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. Koppes was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corey Christopher Peterson, 31, of Cedar Rapids, charged with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) north of Independence.
Thursday, Dec. 26
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 30, of Lamont, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 700 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Friday, Dec. 27
At approximately 6:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) and 265th Street south of Independence. Deputies report a 2002 Ford F250 operated by Brent Olmstead of Independence was traveling westbound on 265th Street approaching Jamestown Avenue. Olmstead failed to stop at a stop sign and entered onto Jamestown Avenue, striking the right rear of a northbound 2010 Ford Flex operated by Susanne Herman of Waukon. The Herman vehicle spun and entered the west ditch of Jamestown Avenue. The Olmstead vehicle entered the north ditch of 265th Street and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Herman and two passengers in her vehicle were transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Olmstead and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured. Olmstead was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Saturday, Dec. 28
At approximately 12:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Lamar Tyson, 30, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker of I380 near Brandon.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Taneka Denice Clay, 24, of Manchester, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made on Highway 20 near the 249 mile marker.
At approximately 5:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Frost Avenue northeast of Brandon. Deputies report a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire operated by Michal Higgins of Brandon was traveling southbound on Frost Avenue when Higgins lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. No injuries were reported, and Higgins was cited for failure to maintain control. The vehicle was considered a total loss.
At approximately 5:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of LaPorte Road and Dugan Avenue north of Brandon. The investigation revealed a 2002 Buick Century operated by George Nielsen of Brandon was traveling eastbound on LaPorte Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Dugan Avenue. Nielsen’s vehicle went straight through the intersection and entered the ditch on the east side of Dugan Avenue, driving approximately 100 yards into a field. Nielsen was removed from the vehicle and transported to Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.