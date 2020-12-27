Sunday, Dec. 20
At approximately 3:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Derek Allen Noe, 38, of Brandon, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 330th Street east of Brandon.
At approximately 6:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Albert Jacob Vratney, 33, of Quasqueton, for with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
At at approximately 5:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wendel Lee Gaines, 58, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 24
At approximately 8 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah Wayne Sherwood, 34, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of First Street West in Independence.
Saturday, Dec. 26
At approximately 7:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.