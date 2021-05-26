Sunday, May 16
At approximately 12:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristy Leigh Hall, 26, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. She held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 17
At approximately 4:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mark Wayne Billingsley, 34, of Mt. Vernon, for second degree burglary (Class C felony), third degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 2800 block of 150th Street.
At approximately 3 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kayla Rae Martin, 28, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 18
At approximately 9:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lisa Margaret Baych, 55, and Jack Miller Bishop, 23, both of Hazleton. Baych was charged with gathering where controlled substances are used (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Bishop was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). These arrests stem from an incident in Hazleton on March 20.
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Silson Tommy, 38, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 19
At approximately 2:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rodney Dean Cornwell, 57, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Casey Hugh King, 37, of Independence, for escape from custody (Class D felony) and interference with official acts causing injury (serious misdemeanor). King was also arrested on an arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made near Golf Course Boulevard west of Independence.
Thursday, May 20
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joseph Paul Lahey, 55, of Lamont, for assault on law enforcement/public safety while displaying dangerous weapon (Class D felony), interference with official acts while displaying dangerous weapon (Class D felony) and assault on civilian while displaying dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident in Lamont on May 13. Lahey was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, May 21
At approximately 4:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles Thomas Bever, 31, of Iowa City, for third offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (Class D felony), first degree theft (Class C felony), assault on law enforcement/public safety (serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of West 220th Street in Winthrop.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Ryan Welcher, 42, of Dundee, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and arrested on arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levy Lewis Jenkins, III, 18, of Gainesville, Florida, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made near the 266-mile marker of Hwy 20.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Madison Marie White, 28, of Dundee, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Paul Bellmer, 25, of Oelwein. Bellmer was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for driving on wrong side of highway, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to leave information at an accident scene. This arrest was made in the 1900 block of First Street West in Independence.