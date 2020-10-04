Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Sunday, Sept. 27
At approximately 3 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Samantha Jo Robinson, 27, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
At approximately 8 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Traci Marie Carnicle, 32, of Winthrop, for child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), assault with injury (serious misdemeanor) and assault without injury (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of Third Street South in Winthrop on Sept. 23
Thursday, Oct. 1
At approximately 10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carissa Mary Salizar, 43, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 1 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles Edward Strickland, 36, of Vinton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear for original charges of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have ignition interlock device as required (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor). Strickland was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 1:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicole Lee Rucker, 37, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 3
At approximately 12:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Eugene Lowe, 44, of Lamont, for third degree sexual abuse (Class C felony). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Church Street in Lamont following a brief investigation.