Monday, March 30
At approximately 7:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Theodore Allen Good, Jr., 40, of Independence, for first offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Tuesday, March 31
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Marie Howard, 36, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. She was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.