Nov. 1-7
Sunday, Nov. 1
At approximately 1 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua James Blake, 29, of Alburnett, for second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker of I380.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jorge Eric Retana, 19, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 252 mile marker of Highway 20.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
At approximately 4:05 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Pirtle, 48, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Clayton County for an original charge of first degree theft (Class C felony). This arrest was made in the 400 block of Pine Street in Lamont. Pirtle was transferred to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Carl Hendryx, 40, of Mt. Auburn, and charged him with three counts of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and one count of domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of South Street in Brandon.
Thursday, Nov. 5
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 29, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Nov. 6
At approximately 2:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carl McGee II, 27, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harold Arthur Lloyd III, 28, of Lamont, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Katie Ann Frazer, 25, of Lamont, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
Saturday, Nov. 7
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kim Robin Tielebein, 53, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of third offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (Class D felony) and eluding law enforcement (Class D felony). Tielebein was also issued citations for failure to maintain control, no valid driver’s license and stop sign violations. These charges stem from a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 5, when a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop Tielebein near 150th Street and Dillon Avenue. Tielebein failed to stop and attempted to elude the Deputy. The incident concluded when Tielebein struck a bridge guardrail near 100th Street (Hwy 281) near Harrison Avenue. Tielebein was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently arrested upon release from the hospital. The Oelwein Police Department, Fairbank Police Department and MercyOne Ambulance Service assisted in this incident.