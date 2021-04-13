Sunday, April 4
At approximately 2:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Reagan Gabriel Bieber, 26, of Cedar Rapids, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for open container, speed violation, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block pf Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Tuesday, April 6
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 27, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of assault with intent to inflict serious injury (aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 2200 block ofÍ Iowa Avenue.
Thursday, April 8
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda Lynn Heller, 35, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Jerome Gibbs, 43, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for possession of ontrolled substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.