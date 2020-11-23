Sunday, Nov. 15
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Lamont, charging him with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Pine Street in Lamont.
At approximately 1:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashtyn L. Main, 23, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stops near Slater Avenue and 130th Street south of Aurora.
Monday, Nov. 16
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David John Smith, 46, of Cedar Rapids, for first degree theft (Class C felony), second degree theft (Class D felony) and fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident in the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Blvd north of Independence.
At approximately 11:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Carl Hendryx, 40, of Mt. Auburn, and charged him with stalking (Class D felony) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Lewis Street in Mt. Auburn and stems from an incident in the 500 block of East Street in Brandon.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
At approximately 11:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sandra Louise McMurrin, 31, of Strawberry Point, for assault causing bodily Injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of South Main Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Nov. 20
At approximately 12:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Blaze Alen Shoultz, 23, of Hazleton and James Lee Choate, 45, Oelwein. Schoultz was charged with eluding (Class D felony), second degree theft (Class D felony), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to obey traffic control device and speed violation. Choate was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and second degree theft (Class D felony). These arrests were made after a Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Schoultz near Hayes Street East and First Street North in Hazleton. A short vehicle pursuit occurred when Schoultz attempted to elude the Deputy. The Oelwein Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted in this incident.
At approximately 4:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Keaton Lee Stoner, 22, of Independence, and charged him with first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of East Hayes Street in Hazleton.