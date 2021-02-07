Sunday, Jan. 31
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kody Allen Letts, 29, of Winthrop, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Madison Street in Winthrop.
Monday, Feb. 1
At approximately 8 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Martin Schmidt, 58, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested De Ja Brianna Richard, 21, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
At approximately 10:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 48, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rashad Terrez Arnold, 33, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 5
At approximately 10:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles Leon Martin, 57, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of first degree election misconduct (Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 6
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan, Jr., 32, of Independence, for failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.