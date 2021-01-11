Sunday, Jan. 3
At approximately 2:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristan Nicole Kinney, 26, of Jesup, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for stopping in travel portion of roadway. This arrest was made following a Deputy’s observation in the 200 block of Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
At approximately 3:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wesley Charles Williams, 42, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appeal and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 7
At approximately 9:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 44, of Independence, on two counts of second degree harassment (serious misdemeanor), and one count of violation of protection order. He was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Friday, Jan. 8
At approximately 2:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jarrid Robert Campbell, 31, of Jesup, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Street in Jesup.
Saturday, Jan. 9
At 1:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Blake William Gardner, 19, of Center Point, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 2:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daxton John Keith Thibadeau, 28, of Hazleton, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for original charges of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony), controlled substance violation (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1700 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.