Sunday, Feb. 28
At approximately 5:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy Douglas Gardemann, 30, of Independence, for domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of North Street in Brandon.
Monday, March 1
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary James Turner, 26, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. This arrest was made in the 800 block of First Street West in Independence.
Tuesday, March 2
At approximately 8:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Douglas Kennedy, 54, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 4
At approximately 9 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Heather Jean Bartels, 44, of Evansdale, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 2, 2021 in the 100 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Friday, March 5
At approximately 9:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jade Lynn Ann Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 5 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mattie Hope Karriker, 18, of Burlington, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darron Wayne Dean, 56, of Dubuque, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for speed ciolation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Highway 20.
Saturday, March 6
At approximately 1:35 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mason William Billings, 18, of Delhi, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under-age (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Highway 20.