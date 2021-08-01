Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, July 25

At approximately 12:25 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 47, of Elgin, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 112th Street and Deacon Avenue. This juvenile was booked and released to parents/guardians.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Teresa Marie Flom, 44, and Amber Latasha Nanney, 34, both of Aurora. Flom and Nanney were charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a disturbance in the 300 block of Union Street in Aurora.

Monday, July 26

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 31, of Dunkerton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.

At approximately 9:55 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested, Robert Joseph Rinella, Jr., 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for contempt of court and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.

Tuesday, July 27

At approximately 11:10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Dale Briggman, 50, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.

Wednesday, July 28

At approximately 11 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Clarence Guest, 31, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.

Friday, July 30

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald James Rommann, 74, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.

Saturday, July 31

At approximately 7:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jaqueline Mendel, 56, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.

