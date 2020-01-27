Sunday, Jan. 19
At 1:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ellie Elizabeth Christianson, 19, of Guttenberg, for prescription drug violation (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
At 4:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of York Avenue, southwest of Masonville. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Alexis Rave-Boffeli of Masonville was traveling southbound on York Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch and came to rest. No injuries were reported, and this incident remains under investigation.
At approximately 5:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shauna Lee Williams, 38, and Adam Roy Williams, 37, both of Winthrop. Shauna Williams was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). Adam Williams was charged with domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor), tampering with witness (aggravated misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of Third Street South in Winthrop.
Monday, Jan. 20
At 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 190th Street and Reed Avenue, north of Winthrop. A 2016 Kenworth semi operated by James Brandemuehl of Lancaster, Wis., was traveling eastbound on 190th Street and turning right (south) on Reed Avenue. While making the turn, the rear of the trailer slid into the ditch, causing the semi to overturn onto its passenger side. The driver was initially trapped inside the cab but was assisted out by Sheriff’s Deputies arriving at the scene. No injuries were reported, and no liquid propane leaks were detected in the trailer. Damage was estimated at $25,000. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Aurora Fire Department and Buchanan County Emergency Management.
At approximately 4:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, charging him with first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). He was booked and released, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
At 6:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Olympic Avenue and 155th Street, northeast of Independence. A 2008 Ford F150 operated by Vern Jackson of Waterloo was traveling southbound on Olympic Avenue and ran the stop sign at the intersection with 155th Street. The vehicle went through the intersection and entered the east ditch, striking a culvert and coming to rest along a fence line. Jackson was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle with unspecified injuries and was later cited for failure to obey stop sign. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Stanley Fire Department.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
At 9 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Robert Thorpe, 44, of Independence, for fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
At 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Bradlee Peterson, 23, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 3:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of First Street North (Racine Avenue) in Quasqueton. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala operated by Alayna Gallery of Winthrop was traveling southbound in the 900 block of First Street N when Gallery slowed to make a right-turn into a private driveway. The car’s momentum caused it to slide off the edge of the driveway embankment, entering the ditch and rolling onto its side where it came to rest. No injuries were reported, and damage was considered minimal.
Saturday, Jan. 25
At 3:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Fairbank-Amish Blvd east of Fairbank. A 2006 Ford Freestar operated by Jamie Halbfass of Garrison was traveling northbound on Fairbank-Amish Blvd when the driver lost control. The vehicle spun around and entered the east ditch, rolling and coming to rest on its driver’s side. None of the vehicle’s four occupants were injured and vehicle damage was estimated at $1,500. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department and Ambulance.
At 7:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clementine Jane Stuckey, 46, of Rowley, for malicious prosecution (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.