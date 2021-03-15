March 7-13
Sunday, March 7
At approximately 11:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stefan Abel Miller, 27, of Oelwein, for interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Monday, March 8
At approximately 4 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lanard Antonio Collins, 38, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of willful injury (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
Tuesday, March 9
At approximately 1:55 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 34, of Oelwein, for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Richard Joseph Reed, 62, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 11
At approximately 12:00 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Ryan Welcher, 42, of Dundee, for first offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance that occurred on Feb. 28, near Winthrop.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kara Ann Kearns, 38, of Hazleton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited her for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 118th Street and Indiana Avenue west of Hazleton. At the Buchanan County Jail, Kearns was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was subsequently charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of contraband in a correctional facility (Class D felony).
Saturday, March 13
At 1:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Zachary Weil, 32, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.