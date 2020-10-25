Thursday, Oct. 22
At approximately 11:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clay Allen Cornwell, 29, of LaPorte City, for second offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Street in Brandon.
Friday, Oct. 23
At approximately 3:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eric Duane Dauth, 34, of LaPorte City, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 24
At approximately 11:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Allen Miller, 34, of Walker, for first degree burglary (Class B felony) and domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2500 block of Linn-Buchanan Road north of Walker.