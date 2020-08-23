Aug. 16-22, 2020
Wednesday, Aug. 19
At 7:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 52, of Alburnett, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for original charges of domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor), fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor), trespass (simple misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). Smith was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jean St Paule Cooper, 48, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of second or subsequent offense third degree burglary (aggravated misdemeanor). Cooper was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dru Jo-el Bowser, 24, of Oelwein, for second degree theft (Class D felony) and third degree burglary (aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Aug. 20
At approximately 12:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas James Bloes, 47, of Cedar Rapids, for second degree harassment (serious misdemeanor), domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of Branard Street in Brandon.
At approximately 4:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Willie Traymone Phillips, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 25, of Westgate, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
Friday, Aug. 21
At approximately 6 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 44, of Independence, for assault (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident on High Street in Otterville.
Saturday, Aug. 22
At approximately 5:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Troy Allen McGrane, 30, of Fairbank, and charged him with domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of Patterson Street in Fairbank.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for second degree theft (Class D felony) and third degree burglary (aggravated misdemeanor). She was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.