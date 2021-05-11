Monday, May 3
At approximately 3 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Lee Lowe, 36, of Vinton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of South Third Street in Quasqueton.
Wednesday, May 5
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Arthur Williams, 37, of Winthrop, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and 220th Street east of Independence.
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Steffeny Ann Rose, 39, of Arlington, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 6
At approximately 1 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alan Thomas Henderson, 52, of Coggon, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jean Irene Keener, 47, of Quasqueton, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of South Third Street in Quasqueton.
At approximately 11:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda Danielle Bowser, 34, of Westgate, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 8
At approximately 12:25 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian Joseph Kajewski, 35, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and was also cited for failure to obey traffic control device. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Miller Street and South Street in Brandon.