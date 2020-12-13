Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dec. 6-12

Tuesday, Dec. 8

At approximately 1 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tony Allen Bakkum, 53, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant fromBuchanan County for an original charge of second degree burglary (Class D felony). Bakkum was held at the Buchanan County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

At approximately 12:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Richard John Staveley, 63, of Quasqueton, charging him with controlled substance violation (Class C felony), third or subsequent possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class D felony), second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clarence Wayne Brooks, 32, of Dubuque, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), eluding (Class D felony) and was cited for speed violation and failure to have valid driver’s license. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Taylor Avenue east of Winthrop.

Friday, Dec. 11

At approximately 2:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Richard John Staveley, 63, of Quasqueton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He remains at the Buchanan County Jail.

