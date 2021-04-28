Sunday, April 11
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Neal Bettmeng-Payne, 24, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 251 mile marker of Highway 20.
Monday, April 12
At approximately 12 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 32, of Arlington, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for probation violation. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda Danielle Bowser, 34, of Westgate, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor). She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, April 13
At 12:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Allen Simonson, 19, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. There was also an active arrest warrant for Simonson from Linn County. He was transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 1 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Beau Andrew Nichols, 35, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 15
At approximately 4:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and an active arrest warrant from Fayette County. This arrest was made in the 200 block of South Main Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 53, of Alburnett, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, April 16
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Travis Earl Hamblin, 29, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Chickasaw County for an original charge of willful injury causing bodily injury (Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made in the 300 block of First Street East in Independence.
At approximately 6 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Twanda Kress, 50, of Independence, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Second Avenue Northeast in Independence.
At approximately 8:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amber Marie Braun, 24, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, April 17
At approximately 3 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Laverne Kress, 73, of Rowley, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150).