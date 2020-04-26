Sunday, April 19
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard. A 2004 Chrysler Pacifica operated by Lisa Dudley, of Winthrop, was traveling northbound when a 13-year-old boy riding a bike entered the roadway from the ditch and struck the passenger side of Dudley’s vehicle as it went by. Dudley was uninjured. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Buchanan County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Saturday, April 25
At about 9:1o p.m., deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, and Dru Joel Bowser, 24, both of Oelwein. Raquel was charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony), third-degree burglary (aggravated misdemeanor), fifth-degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). Dru was charged with those same counts as well as possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 100 block First Street North in Hazleton.
At approximately 2:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North Main Street in Hazleton. A 2014 Hyundai Elantra operated by Renee Lynette Ohl, 37, of Independence, was traveling southbound on North Main Street (Hwy 150) in Hazleton when Ohl lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun out and struck a tree and a house before coming to rest in a residential yard. Ohl was uninjured in the accident was subsequently arrested and charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense possession of marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor), and was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, open container and unlawful possession of a driver’s license. The Buchanan County Sheriff’ Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol and Hazleton Fire Department.