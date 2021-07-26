Monday, July 19
At about 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Mellony Jean Harris, 32, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tuesday, July 20
At about 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Harry James Meek, Jr., 44, of Hazleton, in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast in Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of child endangerment with bodily injury (Class D felony).
At about 10 a.m. deputies arrested Ian Maxwell Brant, 23, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 22
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph James Meek, 42, of Hazleton, in the 200 Block of East Benton Street in Hazleton on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third-offense possession of marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor).
Friday, July 23
At 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Alan Steffens, 56, of Waterloo. Steffens was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and also had an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 24
At approximately 1 p.m., deputies arrested Emmalyn Nicole Foster, 22, of Cedar Rapids, in the 200 block of sunset Street in Urbana on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of false reports (simple misdemeanor), obstruction of prosecution or defense (aggravated misdemeanor) and third-degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor).