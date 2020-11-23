This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is joining the State Highway Safety Offices in Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to share an important lifesaving reminder: Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time.
This week, law enforcement will be on the lookout for those not buckled up.
Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest seasons for America’s roads, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash. During this kickoff to the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to stress the importance of seat belt safety.
During the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend (6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, to 5:59 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26), 291 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide. Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 54% of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.
The facts don’t lie: When you buckle up as an occupant in the front seat of a passenger vehicle, your risk of fatal injury decreases by 45%. For light truck occupants, that risk is reduced by 60%. Surviving your Thanksgiving trip this year — and making it to the next Thanksgiving — can be as simple as buckling up.