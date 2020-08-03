Buchanan County Conservation naturalist intern Bailey Bergman will host a family-friendly program on animals and their sensory food puzzles at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton.
Participants will learn about how animals find their food using their senses. This event will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Families will create sensory puzzles for the raccoons, coyote, and eagle as a form of enrichment and to explore how each animal finds its food. Space is limited. Persons can sign up at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced, and a COVID-19 waiver will be required.