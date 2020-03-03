Sacred Heart students will leave a lasting legacy at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center this year. When the pool opens for the season this year, a new waterslide that the students selected, will be an addition to the water features.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson said he posed a small contest to elementary students in Oelwein schools to pick their favorite image for a new waterslide. They had to choose from a field of six waterslide images, a tropical fish, a bulldog, a frog, a tiger, a wildcat or a pelican.
The students at Sacred Heart School took on the challenge, bringing in non-perishable food items for each vote. The food items will be taken to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. The students will receive free day passes to the pool.
The water feature design receiving the most votes was the bulldog, an 8-by-5-foot crouching dog with large smiling mouth, out of which kids will go sliding into the water.
Johnson said he will send the chosen design to the manufacturing company in Wisconsin, where it will take about six weeks to make the feature. It will then be installed at the Aquatic Center for the start of the season, usually around Memorial Day weekend.