The 2020 Oelwein City Council will meet for its first session at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Council will conduct a public hearing on the sale of a half-dozen properties the city obtained through 657A, forfeiture and Davey Doins.
The property at 14 Second Ave. N.W. will be sold to NEICAC for a new home build and the two properties to the north of it, 20 and 24 Second Ave. N.W., will be marketed for sale with the new build.
The city showed the other three properties and is awaiting bids to present to the Council. These properties are 129 Fifth Ave. N.E., 608 First Ave. S.E., and 620 Third Ave. S.W. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the public hearing Monday night allows the city to sell these homes and the Council will be the final vote on the sale of each property.
An amendment regarding residential and prohibited parking is expected to pass its second reading. The ordinance comes from recommendations of Police Chief Jeremy Logan that were reviewed and passed for recommendation to the Council from the Safety Committee.
The city received four applications for the Housing Tax Abatement Program. Mulfinger said each application qualifies for abatement and recommends the Council approves the resolution.
The Council will consider a resolution regarding the issuance of general obligation corporate purpose bonds, Series 2020, with a sale date of Jan. 27, 2020, in the amount of $2.325 million. This will be paid off in 12 years, potentially earlier if the city sees a steady increase in valuations. The use of the funds is broken down over five areas: street repair, public safety radio upgrades, fire pumper and radios, city trails, and aquatic center.
The city has received letters on nine properties of which adjacent landowners are expressing interests. Mulfinger said if the city can unload the properties, there will be a savings in maintenance cost and taxes. A public hearing is expected to be set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 on proposed disposal by sale of the city’s interest in 219 Lincoln Dr. N.E., 602 Second Ave. N.E., 17 First St. N.E., 19 First St. N.E., 17 second Ave. S.E., 9 Sixth St. N.E., 608 First Ave. S.E., 418 Seventh Ave. S.E., and 129 Fifth Ave. N.E.
A City Council work session to make new Council committee appointments will take place at 5:30, prior the regular meeting. Following the regular meeting, a second Council work session will be held at approximately 6:30 p.m. for budget discussion.