Oelwein City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson announced his department recently received a grant from Diamond Vogel Paints, which supports the Keep America Beautiful projects throughout the year.
The grant helped supply the Parks Department with paint for a fall project that comes as Johnson and staff prepare to wrap up the year in the local parks and cemeteries.
“I wrote the grant to help with paint supplies for the City Park Campground picnic tables, which were in need of repainting,” Johnson said. “Now that the camping season has come to a close, it is time to get somethings ready ahead of next season. The last camper is rolling out Friday.”
Among those chores that can be done while the weather is still mild enough is painting. Lending a hand with the painting project this year were men from Faith Discipleship in Oelwein. Last year members of the group helped paint the shower house.
“We enjoy getting the guys out to help with community projects,” said Dennis, a member of the group.
Johnson said he hasn’t counted them, but there are a lot of picnic tables in the campground site, so, the help is greatly appreciated.
“We used up all the Diamond Vogel paint and then purchased a second supply from one of our local stores,” Johnson said. “I only have four employees in my staff, so this extra help has been great. I can send staff to do other things that we need to get done by the weekend.”
Among those other chores is turning off the water to all of the local parks restrooms and fountains, and pumping out the waterlines at Woodlawn Cemetery.
“We always plan around Oct. 15 to wrap everything up because we know the cold weather is right around the corner now,” Johnson said. “A big shout out to the guys from Faith Discipleship for all their help this year. The picnic tables look great and will be ready for campers next spring.”