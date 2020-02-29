A special cancer benefit will be held Saturday, March 7, for former Oelwein graduate Erika Penhollow Hempstead, who is in her second battle with the disease.
Erika graduated from Oelwein in 1999 and is the daughter of Nancy and Royce Penhollow, and granddaughter of Virginia Rueber of Oelwein. She was initially diagnosed with cancer in April 2017. After two years in remission, in November 2019, doctors found it had come back and is now Stage 4 metastatic.
Erika refuses to be a statistic and is seeking treatment at Envita Medical Center in Arizona, where some of the best integrative cancer treatments in the world can be found. Unfortunately, these treatments are not covered by insurance. For more information, persons can follow Erika’s Journey on Facebook. A donation account has also been set up at Community Bank of Oelwein.
The benefit on March 7 will be held at the Knights of Columbus in Oelwein, beginning at 3 p.m. with dinner from 5-7 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted for the meal. A bake sale is also being held. Silent and live auctions, will begin at 7 p.m.