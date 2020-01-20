Fort Atkinson volunteer firefighters were called out in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at Kuhn Enterprises, Inc, a local car dealer. The dealership at 2725 IA-24 sustained severe damage to its office and shop building.
Fort Atkinson Fire Department received mutual aid from fire departments of Calmar, Ossian and St. Lucas, as well as assistance from Winneshiek County Ambulance, Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County EMA, Iowa DOT, Winneshiek dispatch, and Fort Atkinson Maintenance Department. The local Kwik Star donated food and drinks to help sustain those battling the blaze in below-zero temperatures with a wind chill of -26.
The business reported its inventory is intact, however, due to the severity of the loss from the fire, they will only be available by appointment and no trades
are being accepted at this time.
The business posted this statement to its Facebook page:
“Unfortunately, we experienced a major fire overnight to our office/shop facility here in Ft. Atkinson. We’d like to thank all the local fire departments and many others that worked very hard in the early morning hours while also battling the freezing cold. Our vehicle inventory is perfectly fine, and we have a nice selection of vehicles still available for sale. However, due to the severity of the accident, we will only be available by appointment and we will NOT be accepting trades. If you need to contact us you can do so by calling Ken at 813-545-9687 or Tom at 319-415-8304. You can also email us at kuhn@acegroup.cc and view the current inventory on our website: www.kuhnenterprises.com. Thank you for your understanding and support!”