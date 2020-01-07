Carson King to speak at Starmont school Jan. 13

ARLINGTON — Starmont school will welcome Carson King for a 9 a.m. speaking engagement on Monday, Jan. 13. King will speak to 3-12 grade students, staff and community on the importance of kindness and the negative effects that social media can have on your life. The public is welcome to attend.
Just who is Carson King? During September’s annual Iowa State vs Iowa football game, Carson held up a sign asking for money to replenish his Busch Light supply. What started as late night fun, amazingly turned into $3 million, all of which Carson donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Carson has continued his pledge of “Kindness is King” by speaking to schools across Iowa, hosting dance marathons, and establishing the Carson King Foundation. The Foundation is currently selling “Kindness is King” sweatshirts with all the money going to families in need.
In the month of November, the Starmont Student Council challenged the students, staff and community by asking them to collect one million pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City. A poster was made for the challenge stating, “If Carson King can do it, we can do it with pop tabs! Help us collect a million for the Ronald McDonald House.” Because the goal was met, Carson King was willing to come to the school and speak to the students.
Carson plans to speak with the students for about 20 minutes, answer questions, and take pictures. Following the presentation with 3-12 grade students, Carson will then join the preschool, kindergarten, first and second grades.
Everyone is invited to help Starmont welcome Carson King at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 as he speaks to the students and staff about the merits of kindness.