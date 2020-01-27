What is Catholic Schools Week?
Catholic Schools Week is a national celebration of Catholic education and an opportunity to recognize the importance, the value, and the contributions of Catholic education to the Church and the world. Catholic Schools Week is sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA).
An annual tradition that began in 1974, Catholic schools across the nation commemorate Catholic Schools Week with celebrations, Masses, open houses, and activities for students, families, parishioners, and community members. Catholic Schools Week events showcase and celebrate the rich traditions and the incredible value of Catholic education on both a local and national level.
Each year, Catholic Schools Week is celebrated during the last week of January. This year, Catholic Schools Week is celebrated from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1.
Catholic Schools and the Students They Serve
According to NCEA, there are more than 6,000 Catholic schools nationwide. These schools—serving elementary, middle, and secondary school students—are located across all regions, giving many families the opportunity for accessible Catholic education.
The Benefits of Catholic Schools
• The integration of faith with academic subjects, culture, and everyday life
• The emphasis of living out the faith as missionary disciples
• Catholic virtues and values and Catholic Social Teaching, which contribute to productive citizenship and responsible leadership
• An environment that encourages and nurtures prayer and is safe, welcoming, and supportive for children
• A favorable student to teacher ratio
• High graduation and college attendance rates
• Teacher commitment
Each day of Catholic Schools Week focuses on a particular celebration. Within the overarching theme for the week are the following daily themes:
• Sunday: Celebrating the parish
• Monday: Celebrating the community
• Tuesday: Celebrating the students
• Wednesday: Celebrating the nation
• Thursday: Celebrating vocations
• Friday: Celebrating faculty, staff, and volunteers
• Saturday: Celebrating families