June 20, 1926 — Dec. 23, 2020

A celebration to remember the life of Luke Victor Kuennen will be held Saturday, June 19, from 2-6 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion Post 9, 108 First St. S.W. Please come with memories to share. Everyone is welcome.

