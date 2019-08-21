“We are changing how we do dismissal at Wings Park,” said Principal Justin McGuinness, to the Oelwein School Board at their meeting on Monday, Aug. 19. “We will do a tag system where each family is assigned a number and the students of that family will get a numbered tag to go on their backpack. The parents get the same number that can be hung from their rear view mirror.”
McGuinness provided a map as a visual to demonstrate the process.
“Cars will line up in the horseshoe area and that way we don’t have to worry about buses being in the horseshoe. At the end of the day kids will be hauled down, bus drivers first, which we will get them organized by their routes, and then we will walk them across the new walkway and new sidewalk and load the buses from Eighth Avenue. It’s upping the safety for our kids. We will have adults lead the kids out and load the buses from there.”
McGuinness continued, “All the car riders will call down to the gym, which are organized by number. We will have adults on walkie talkies out in the horseshoe, calling into the gym, ‘so-in-so is here,’ and the people in the gym will go looking for that person and send them out to meet the parent in the horseshoe. It’s going to be a heck of a lot safer than what it’s been before.”
“I’m thrilled to death to see this happen,” said School Board Vice-President Charlene Stocker
“Our biggest issue isn’t going to be the staff or the kids,” said Superintendent Josh Ehn. “I think our biggest issue will be making sure the parents line up and are organized and that we keep the traffic out of the pick-up spots and away from the buses.”
McGuinness added that he had written a letter and sent it out to the parents, as well as had office administration place it on the school district’s websites and Facebook Page, and on the elementary PTA Facebook Page.
“I’ve communicated it to the parents, and it’s been posted so, the community knows this is happening,” said McGuinness. “Also, I wrote in big bold letters– PLEASE REMAIN IN YOUR CARS, so hopefully everyone will get the message.”
This particular system had been used before by McGuinness.
“I worked at an elementary school where they started this tag system,” said McGuinness. “They had a similar situation. We did use this at Lincoln, in Waterloo, and it took some time, but the staff did get more efficient by the end of the first year. Anytime you mention students and safety, how can you be against keeping kids safe.”
It was also noted that ‘Back-Pack Night,’ which is a night set aside for parents and students to meet with the teachers and administration, would also be the time for parents to sign up for their numbers, regarding the new dismissal process.
Ehn also spoke about the changes to the bus routes that were made, having gone from six bus drivers to five, due to the retirement of one.
“We think he might come back and sub,” said Ehn, who went on to speak about how bus routes had been redesigned over the summer by using google maps and color coding. The colors are carried over to the color coding magnets for the outside of buses, instead of numbers, for better efficiency and less confusion to kids as to what bus to take.
Other bus related issues discussed included the amount of time kids spent on the bus waiting and how it had been reduced. The purchase of a new bus was moved up to an earlier date to avoid the seat belt legislation in the making that would require seat belts on the bus and make for a more expensive purchase.
The pros and cons of seat belts were also taken into account.
Other topics discussed were the convention, consent agenda items, and action items of business. Reports from staff included statements of praise of Superintendent Ehn from Michael Rueber and Julie Williams.
A work session was held before the board meeting took place, regarding Estes Construction’s evaluation of Wings Park and the High School and Central Office. In a phone conversation Tuesday, Michael Rueber explained that Estes Construction had gone through all three different sites and assessed them based on different categories; urgent, required, recommended, and suggested, all in that sequence of importance.
“The majority of the findings were in the suggested or recommended categories,” said Rueber, school board secretary, “and the smallest number of things was in the urgent category, which was only one item at an estimated expense of $7,400 and $14,800. Estes Construction presented this information to us. I think we have a lot of reasons to be optimistic as a district, our board is very excited about the proposed improvements made by Estes Construction at last night’s meeting.
“However,” Rueber added, “we do need to temper our excitement with our fiscal reality. We all want what’s best for our district, while keeping the taxpayer in mind when we’re looking at these proposals. We’re looking forward to future discussions and planning for positive facility and site improvements for our students.”
The board will review estimates over next month and hold another work session at 6:30 p.m. right before their next meeting on Monday, Sept. 16.