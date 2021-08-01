On Saturday, July 31, the Oelwein Police Department conducted an investigation into garbage piled up at the community yard waste site (700 block of Fourth Street SW). A number of items were illegally dumped in the site that is for yard waste only.
Officers were able to trace the items back to a subject that was contracted to clean out a rental property that the previous tenants had left behind.
The Oelwein Police Department has charged Makayla Cox, 21, of Oelwein, with illegal dumping. Ms. Cox was cited to appear in court at a later date.