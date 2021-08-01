Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Illegal dumping at yardwaste site

Oelwein Police discovered this mess of illegally dumped items at the city’s yardwaste site. The person responsible has been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

 OELWEIN POLICE PHOTO

On Saturday, July 31, the Oelwein Police Department conducted an investigation into garbage piled up at the community yard waste site (700 block of Fourth Street SW). A number of items were illegally dumped in the site that is for yard waste only.

Officers were able to trace the items back to a subject that was contracted to clean out a rental property that the previous tenants had left behind.

The Oelwein Police Department has charged Makayla Cox, 21, of Oelwein, with illegal dumping. Ms. Cox was cited to appear in court at a later date.

