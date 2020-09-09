The Oelwein American Legion Post 9 will serve a fried chicken and Kerns' Sweetcorn supper 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The supper will be a dine-in or drive-through for a free will donation.
Chicken and sweetcorn supper Friday at the legion
Deb Kunkle
