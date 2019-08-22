The city of Oelwein is taking part in an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program to help residents in a previously designated section, to make repairs.
The rehabilitation program can assist homeowners with up to $24,999 to help make repairs to their home. The homes must meet Iowa’s Minimum Housing Standard’s upon completion.
Rehabilitation may include items such as replacing shingles or siding that is in poor condition; and/or to aid in energy efficiency such as adding insulation to the attic and walls, replacing drafty old windows, and updating the electrical and plumbing.
To determine if you are eligible for the grant funds: you must own and live in your home for a minimum of 6 months, you must be income eligible, and your property cannot be in the 100-year flood plain.
Income eligibility is based on household size and annual (gross) household income. Applicants must also be located within the target area as follows:
Northern Boundary: defined as Third Street NE between Eighth Avenue NE and North Frederick Avenue.
Eastern Boundary: defined as Eighth Avenue NE between Wing Park and East Charles Street.
Southern Boundary: defined as East Charles Street between Eighth Avenue NE and North Frederick Avenue.
Western Boundary: defined as North Frederick nue between Third Street NE and East Charles Street.
This program is made available through a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to Oelwein and is being administered through Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commision (UERPC).
For an application and more information on the CDBG Program, contact Upper Explorerland RPC, at 563-864-7551 and ask for Sarah Snitker, ext. 101.