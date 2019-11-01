Exchanges between landlords and members of the City Council punctuated Monday night’s Council proceedings, with city elections coming up Tuesday, Nov. 5.
During the citizens’ portion of the meeting, Ron Winter addressed the Council saying he had told them a year ago that the rental inspection code should be amended to include carbon monoxide detectors, and it still has not been done. Mayor Peggy Sherrets responded that the city is following the 2015 Code. She said what Winter is referring to is in the 2018 Code and the detectors are only required for new construction, not existing properties.
For clarification on this issue, the Daily Register searched for information on CO2 detector requirements in Iowa. Former Gov. Terry Branstad signed a law requiring all Iowa homes and apartments to have carbon monoxide detectors back in April 2016 and gave people a little over two years to install the detectors. The law went into effect July 1, 2018.
Sherrets likely was referring to an amended subsection to Iowa Code Chapter 1092 carbon monoxide alarms, Sec. 2. Section 100.18, Code 2016, New Subsection 2A, which states that “multiple-unit residential buildings and single-family dwellings, with construction, which is begun on or after July 1, 2018, shall include the installation of carbon monoxide alarms in compliance with the rules established by the state fire marshal …”
This is interpreted to mean the CO2 detectors must be part of the building plans at the time of new construction. However, the paragraph that follows requires the installation of the CO2 alarms in all existing rentals and single-family dwellings that have a fuel-fired heater or appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage.
Because this is already an existing law that covers all of Iowa, it may not be necessary for the city to include a CO2 detector requirement, as it would simply be a reiteration of the state law.
Brett DeVore addressed the Council on Oelwein’s infrastructure problems. He said he has not heard from the city regarding plans and goals to improve its infrastructure. City Councilman Matt Weber asked DeVore how fast he thought the city could put a plan like that together. Weber said he has been and still is discussing those issues.
Mayor Sherrets said DeVore needs to stop taking up the council’s time by coming to every meeting to say the same things.
Lennora Steinbronn told the Council the talk around town is that all the landlords are bad landlords. Weber asked who was saying that, but she did not answer. The Councilman went on to say he has publicly said the majority of landlords in Oelwein are good. Steinbronn mentioned a landlord who is building a new rental property, but didn’t have enough time to get his other rental property under compliance.
Following approval of the consent agenda, the Council approved a resolution acquiring 37 rental properties from Davey’s Doin’s LLC. None of the properties have been able to pass the rental inspection code, and according to the resolution, only a minimal amount of work has been done to try to improve any of them. The city plans to rehabilitate those properties deemed sound enough, and the remaining ones will be taken down.
The Council approve accepting a parcel of land that is just south and adjacent to the yard waste disposal site. Heirs of the late Harold and Verla Strosahl have no desire to retain the .78A and asked if the city was interested in acquiring the land.
The Council approved requests to update the SCADA controls at the wastewater treatment plant for $31,370, along with replacing the secondary control panel for $11,095.
Airport Board liaison Councilman Matt Derifield reported there will be three hangars for rent at the airport. The airport’s fixed base operation (FBO) George Tegeler reported progress is being made on the taxiway with seeding, signs and reflectors to be completed.
Library Board liaison Council Darin Christensen reported professionals have checked the HVAC system at the library in preparation for the heating season and no problems were detected. Virtual reality headsets are now available for check out. The Board reviewed the proposed FY21 budget, which was approved for submission. Total budget request is $300,440.
Park and Rec liaison Councilwoman Renee Cantrell reported the Tree Board planted 54 trees in boulevards. She said the Tree Board would be receiving the Governor’s Volunteer Award at UNI Oct. 31. Also, Greg Bryan donated time and equipment to remove the old bridge at Wings Park. It will be refurbished and reused at a new location. Friends of the Trails will be raising funds to complete the Oelwein Urban Municipal Trail.
Housing Committee liaison Councilman Warren Fisk reported Upper Explorerland will be present at the Nov. 18 meeting. The Committee discussed the types of houses or garages that could be built on a 50-foot lot.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the public will now be able to view Council agendas and packets online.