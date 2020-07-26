Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein City Council will meet in regular session tonight at the Community Plaza, where social distancing and limited audience capacity will be observed. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will also be live-streamed on the Oelwein Daily Register Facebook page.

After months of seeking candidates to fill board and commission openings, the Council will have three positions for consideration: appointment of Dave Garrigus to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and Jennifer Rueber and Ryan Keeley to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Following the regular meeting, Council will conduct a work session at approximately 6:30 p.m. to discuss tax increment financing for Hy-Vee and ICE Manufacturing.