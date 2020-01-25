Oelwein City Council will begin its Monday night meeting with kindness, in the form of The Great Kindness Challenge proclamation. Mayor Brett DeVore is expected to sign the proclamation declaring Jan. 27-31 as The Great Kindness Challenge Week where Kindness Matters.
Kids for Peace launched the Challenge in 2011 in three public schools in Carlsbad, Calif., and it has now expanded to all 50 states. It is one week dedicated to students performing as many kind deeds as possible. Wings Park Elementary and Little Husky Learning Center are participating in the Challenge. The proclamation calls upon Oelwein residents to support this important event.
The Council is expected to approve two payments to AECOM Engineers totaling $23,475 for work completed on the grading and paving connector taxiway to Runway 13 end at Oelwein Municipal Airport. Pay request No. 3 to Heartland Asphalt, Inc., for $222,590.51 is also expected to be approved in connection with the taxiway project.
The Council will conduct a public hearing on proposed disposal by sale of nine city-owned properties located throughout Oelwein. The end goal of each of these properties is yet to be determined, according to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. The public hearing is being conducted now so that when properties are ready to be sold, the Council can make that decision.
The third and final reading of a prohibited parking amendment to the city’s parking in residential areas ordinance is expected to pass. This ordinance was recommended by Police Chief Jeremy Logan and passed in the Public Safety Committee for recommendation to the Council.
A third and final reading amending the city ordinance on Parks Violations is also expected to pass Council approval.
The Council is expected to set a public hearing for Feb. 10 on the city of Oelwein fiscal year 2021 maximum property tax levy. Mulfinger explained this is a newly mandated state rule that applies to cities that must publish their maximum tax levy when doing the budget. Mulfinger said Oelwein’s tax levy will be consistent with last year’s levy at just under 18 percent.
A resolution awarding the sale of general obligation corporate purpose bonds Series 2020 is expected to be approved, totaling $2.325 million. The bond will be paid off in 12 years, or possibly earlier if the city has steady increase in valuations, according to Mulfinger.
Contracts for services are expected to be approved with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission for administering the city’s revolving loan fund program, and to Horan Cleaning Services for the city and the parks department.
Department and liaison reports will round out the proceedings. Following adjournment, a budget work session will be held.