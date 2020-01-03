City leaders looking forward to great happenings in 2020

Welcome to 2020, a new year, new decade and new things going on for the city of Oelwein.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard and staff are planning another great year of events for residents and businesses.
“We’re looking forward to moving into our new building in the next month, being on main street to better promote Oelwein,” Howard said. “I am hopeful we can make a couple of great announcements in the first quarter of 2020 that will be beneficial to the city. Those projects will be very good for Oelwein and I think people will be extremely happy.”
Howard also mentioned Vibes Up, a pop-up business of Teresa Brown’s, will have a permanent location in the former Community Digital building next to the downtown walkway.
Lee’s Antiques, owned by Lee Dundee, which had been in the 10 block of West Charles Street has moved to South Frederick, in the former Bob’s Shoes building.
Howard said that although the OCAD office is moving out of the Community Plaza, OCAD will maintain Plaza Park and it will remain the site for Party in the Park events and more.
The next OCAD-sponsored events will be St. Patrick’s Day trivia and Ladies Night Out, both in March.
Howard has been with OCAD for nine and one-half years, and at the helm of operations since 2014.
“We’re looking forward to best year yet,” she said.
New Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore is poised to put his knowledge from attending Council meetings the past 18 months into action. A main concern of his is to start working on a long-term plan for the city’s infrastructure.
“I want to work with the council and have a game plan on how we should start improving and repairing city streets. The band-aid fixes that are being done should not be considered permanent solutions. We need to have a focus down the road while we are putting out these little fires along the way,” DeVore said.
He is glad to see the city ready to begin its watermain project and says the big grant the city received last fall will be put to good use.
“I am excited to be working with new and returning Council members. The city has made some great strides in the last few years and a better infrastructure is needed to support this beautiful city we are working on. Together with the Council we can set a vision for that,” the Mayor said.
DeVore holds a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications/public relations and a Master’s degree in international business from Upper Iowa University. He has been a homeowner in Oelwein since 2002, and is originally from Muscatine. DeVore also owns and operates an embroidering, screen-printing and promotional products business, Cutting Edge, located in Aurora.
He remembers when he moved to Oelwein, the city used to send out a quarterly newsletter. That is something he would love to bring back.
“Not everyone gets the newspaper or has Internet to find out about things going on in the city departments, etc. I think the newsletter would be well-received and further support government transparency,” DeVore said.
As a person familiar with communication and public relations, the new Mayor says a lot of people supported him in the last election and he hopes they continue to show their support for the city by getting involved.
“Everybody has an opinion, but very few want to get involved to help solve problems that may exist. We need more involvement. I will encourage that as much as I can,” DeVore said.
He has already met with City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger to get his calendar filled in with meeting dates, for at least the first part of the year. He knows it will be a balancing act between city leadership and business ownership, but he was prepared for that coming in.
“This is a commitment and I am going to throw everything I have at it,” he said.
City Administrator Mulfinger shares Howard’s and Devore’s positive outlooks for Oelwein in 2020.
“The city is very excited for next year as we are addressing several important areas including road construction, water main replacement, and water tower rehabilitation,” Mulfinger said in an email response to questions Tuesday.
He reported the city’s Parks Department is expected to have a busy year expanding outdoor recreational areas.
“We will be building new trails and enhancing our parks in several areas,” he said. “It is exciting as the city sees new leadership and will start 2020 in several budget discussions.
“City staff is excited to work with council on another year of serving the residents of Oelwein. With so many good things happening in Oelwein, the city is ready to make 2020 a great year.”